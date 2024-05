A person has serious injuries after a vehicle crashed down a bank on State Highway 5.

A vehicle has gone off the road and crashed down a bank on State Highway 5 in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday.

Police were called to the highway near the intersection with Glengarry Rd around 7am.

A police spokeswoman said one person had serious injuries, and no roads were closed.

Fire and Emergency NZ and a St John Ambulance were also at the scene.

