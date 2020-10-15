Vehicle crashes into Wellington Harbour, motorist injured

The motorist suffered minor injuries in the incident. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A motorist has been has suffered minor injuries after their car veered off the road and crashed into

Wellington Harbour.

Police were called to the accident near Point Jerningham, between Carlton Gore Rd and Evans Bay Parade around 5pm, a spokeswoman said.

The car was reportedly on its roof when emergency services arrived.

"The vehicle's only occupant was out of the water a short time later with minor injuries," the spokeswoman said.

They were treated for minor injuries, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said.

A crane was being arranged to lift the car from the water, the spokeswoman said.