Vehicle crashes into laundromat on busy Whanganui roundabout

The crash happened just after 3.3pm on the Dublin St and Anzac Parade roundabout. Photo / Bevan Conley

A busy roundabout was brought to a crawl after a car crashed into a Whanganui laundromat.

Emergency services were called to the Dublin St Bridge and Anzac Parade roundabout just after 3.30pm on Tuesday after a car crashed into the building bordering BP petrol station.

Traffic was brought to a crawl as emergency services tried to gain access to the scene.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it would cut the power to the building before removing the vehicle and ensuring building is structurally sound.

He could not say how the accident occurred and didn't believe the driver was seriously injured.

A staff member at the neighbouring BP said that she saw a car hit the laundromat.

"I saw a car hit the laundry door and the air bag opened."