A van carrying five toddlers rear-ended a car in Mosgiel this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the male driver of the van failed to see the car in front stop as it was indicating to turn right on to Church St.

A teenage passenger in the car was assessed by St John Hato Hone.

The toddlers were picked up by their parents and taken home.

The crash happened on Factory Rd near the intersection with Church St. Photo / Tim Scott

The road needed to be closed for a short time but was reopened at about 9.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

Nobody needed hospital transportation.

This comes after a vehicle pulling out from Burlington St was T-boned in Cumberland St yesterday at 5.45pm.

Bond said both drivers were blaming each other and the intersection footage was being reviewed to determine who was at fault.