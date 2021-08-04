Value of stolen e-bike insurance claims almost doubles in a year

More than a million dollars' worth of bikes were stolen across New Zealand in the last 12 months. Photo / File

More than $1 million of pricey bikes have been stolen across New Zealand in the past year, with electric bike thefts almost doubling the cost of insurance claims.

Even though the number of claims for stolen bikes made to AA Insurance has dropped in the past 12 months, the cost has jumped as thieves increasingly target e-bikes, valued at roughly $4000.

Data shows in the 12 months ending in June, AA Insurance handled almost $225,000 worth of claims for stolen e-bikes, around 21 per cent of the overall cost of stolen bike claims.

It's almost double the cost from the previous 12 months, when claims amounted to $116,000 of the total of $850,000 stolen bike claims.

Thieves are becoming increasingly brazen with their stealing tactics.

In one incident, a couple had their e-bikes stolen from their gated apartment.

CCTV footage showed the thieves accessed the property with a key card before making off with the two bikes valued at almost $8000, AA said in a statement.

Another thief cut through the lock around an expensive mountain bike outside a council building using bolt cutters. The bike, helmet and accessories amounting to almost $13,500 were stolen.

AA said almost 85 per cent of e-bikes are replaced after being stolen - compared with 45 per cent of regular bikes - making them an attractive target for thieves.

"Although our claims show a drop in the number of bike and e-bike claims over the last 12 months … the total value of these bikes had increased," said spokeswoman Amelia Macandrew.

Macandrew said fewer people are intending to drive since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, and are keen to pick up other modes of transport such as e-bikes, bikes, scooters and e-scooters – almost one in five people.

AA tips to keep bikes or e-bikes safe:

To discourage potential thieves ensure you choose a well-lit and high traffic area in which to leave your bike. If possible, bring your bike inside with you, and lock it.

Use a cable lock to secure the front wheel to your frame, then securely lock the frame to the bike park, or an object that's stronger than your bike and lock, with a good quality d-lock or heavy-duty chain lock – the best you can afford. Just locking the wheels isn't enough. The more locks the better, as it will take a thief longer to open them and risks them destroying the bike in the process. This decreases the bike's worth and with it their interest.

For e-bikes, lock the individual parts, such as the battery, to the bike itself.

Don't always leave your bike in the same place, as it gives potential thieves the chance to study your pattern and locking system.

For an additional deterrent, install a GPS tracking device, or at least a sticker that suggests you have one.

Before leaving your bike, remove attachments like lights, GPS and cameras off the bike and take them with you.

Register your bike at www.snap.org.nz, an NZ Police asset registration system, called SNAP, which automatically alerts police if they find a stolen bike.