'Boys' Club' culture, sexual assault, harassment and bullying examined in MediaWorks report

MediaWorks has acknowledged it failed to "respond adequately to complaints of misconduct" after more than 100 employees were interviewed as part of a review into allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and bullying at the company.

Six allegations of sexual assault within the company were reported to Maria Dew QC as part of her review.

Dew has released an executive summary of her findings after speaking with 125 former and current staff.

"Many participants came into the Review with fears for their career. They were extremely concerned to ensure that certain managers or employees within MediaWorks did not find out about their involvement in the review. This concern was sadly expressed repeatedly as the commercial radio industry in New Zealand is relatively small, and the choice of alternative employers is limited," Dew said in her report.

"Almost all interview participants raised concerns about certain negative behaviour impacting MediaWorks culture," Dew said.

Dew found most Review participants believe that a very dominant "Boys' Club" has been in play for many years within MediaWorks.

"There was a strong theme that emerged from both female and male participants that the Boys' Club culture is harmful in various ways. They see this Boys' Club promoting and/or being tolerant of behaviour that is holding MediaWorks back from being a more modern workplace. The most common examples given were on-going sexist and racist behaviours, repeated minimising of sexual harassment, failure to promote greater gender diversity, the misuse of alcohol and drugs and the lack of accountability for poor behaviour."

"The harmful aspects of the MediaWorks culture cannot be denied or minimised by the leadership of MediaWorks. There is simply too much evidence...," Dew said.

The reports of sexual harassment and sexist behaviours were "relatively high", Dew said in both the interviews and results of a survey which 480 staff took part in. Dew said the survey results showed that 26 per cent of female and 17 per cent of male survey participants "had witnessed some form of sexual harassment in the last three years".

The survey also revealed 18 per cent of female survey participants had personally experienced some form of sexual harassment.

"The conduct described by interview participants disturbingly included four serious allegations of sexual assault on females in the last three years and two historic sexual assault allegations. In each case, the female reported that either it was not dealt with adequately by MediaWorks at the time or they did not feel safe to make a complaint," Dew said.