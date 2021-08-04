MediaWorks sexual assault allegations: Police aware people may want to report allegations

The report's findings were released today. Photo / File

Police believe some people may wish to come forward with sexual assault allegations after six complaints emerged in a review of MediaWorks' workplace culture.

"We take complaints of sexual assault very seriously and there are no time limits on reporting such allegations," a police spokesperson told the Herald.

This comes after revelations in a report of alleged sexual assault, harassment and bullying at MediaWorks.

The independent investigation, led by Maria Dew QC, uncovered six allegations of sexual assault.

Police said they were unable to comment on specific individuals or organisations for privacy reasons.

"Anyone who wishes to come forward and speak with us can be assured they can do so in confidence," the police spokesperson said.

Dew's report found that a senior MediaWorks employee engaged in sexual activity with a teenager at a promotional event after she'd been served drinks all evening and became "heavily intoxicated".

No staff at the 2019 event intervened and the young woman said she was left with "serious psychological harm", Dew's report said.

Earlier today the chief executive of MediaWorks apologised on behalf of the company for past failings and inadequate responses to misconduct complaints that has caused harm.

Cam Wallace, in a statement, said the findings from an independent report into culture at the company gave clear direction for creating long-term change and they would move forward with all recommendations.

The company acknowledged it failed to "respond adequately to complaints of misconduct".

Wallace described the review as a "pivotal moment in MediaWorks' history".

"I would like to unreservedly apologise on behalf of MediaWorks to current and former staff for MediaWorks' failures over the past years to inadequately respond to complaints of misconduct, and for the harm that this has caused," he said in a statement.

An action plan to addressing the recommendations would be unveiled by the company in spring, Wallace said.

"The harmful aspects of the MediaWorks culture cannot be denied or minimised by the leadership of MediaWorks. There is simply too much evidence," Dew said.

Dew found most review participants believe a dominant "boys' club" has been in play for many years within MediaWorks.

Dew said many people she interviewed were afraid for their careers and certain managers didn't know they had spoken out.

Dew said the survey results showed 26 per cent of female and 17 per cent of male survey participants "had witnessed some form of sexual harassment in the last three years".

The survey also revealed 18 per cent of female survey participants had experienced some form of sexual harassment.