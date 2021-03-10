Vaccine Tracker: How many Kiwis have been vaccinated and how do we compare with the rest of the world?

The Government has started its national Covid-19 vaccine rollout, aiming to vaccinate two million Kiwis before mid-2021.

These charts track the rollout's progress and compare New Zealand with international efforts.

‌

Pfizer is New Zealand's primary vaccine provider. The Government has secured 10 million doses of the vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 5 million people. Lab tests indicate it is 95 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. Most of these vaccines will arrive in the second half of 2021.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine to receive Medsafe approval. New Zealand has agreements with three other suppliers, although these vaccines are still awaiting Medsafe approval. These are Janssen vaccine (5 million courses on order), Novavax (5.36 million) and AstraZeneca (3.8 million).

On March 10 the Government announced its vaccine rollout strategy, which assigns New Zealanders into four priority groups. The first two groups have begun receiving vaccinations.

Group 1: February to March

This first group consists of 50,000 border and managed isolation and quarantine workers, their household contacts and the people they live with.

Group 2: February to May

Group 2 includes 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings. Vaccinations will start with the 57,000 healthcare workers on community frontlines, and then progress to other healthcare workers. Anyone who lives in the Counties Manukau DHB area who is 65 and older or who has an underlying health condition is also in Group 2.

Group 3: Starts May

The third group consists of approximately 1.7 million people who are at higher risk if they catch Covid-19.

Group 4: Starts July

The remainder of the general population form Group 4.

‌

The University of Oxford's Our World in Data project compiles statistics about international vaccination efforts. The numbers reveal uneven access to Covid-19 vaccines across countries and continents. Developed nations are vaccinating their populations at far higher rates than less developed countries.

Many governments are yet to report any Covid-19 vaccination statistics.

‌

Most Covid-19 vaccinations require two doses of a vaccine. A fully vaccinated person has received all required doses of a vaccine. This table tracks how many doses have been administered and how many people have received a full course of a vaccine.

‌

On December 8, 2020 the United Kingdom became the first country to start rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens. The number of daily vaccinations has risen by millions since then.