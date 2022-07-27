Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

'Utterly overwhelmed': Child psychiatrists plead for urgent action to fix mental health staffing crisis

7 minutes to read
More young people are experiencing anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm and other mental health problems. Photo / 123rf

More young people are experiencing anxiety, depression, eating disorders, self-harm and other mental health problems. Photo / 123rf

By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Children and teenagers could suffer life-long consequences because they're not getting timely and effective mental health treatment from public services that are stretched to the limit, a group of leading psychiatrists has warned.

Senior figures

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.