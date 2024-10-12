Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

US Presidential election: Why the NZ Government will be hoping for a Kamala Harris win over Donald Trump

By Robert G. Patman and Alexander Gillespie
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet in their first and perhaps only debate, a clash that could prove pivotal

THREE KEY FACTS

Robert G. Patman is a Professor of International Relations at the University of Otago; Alexander Gillespie is a Professor of Law at the University of Waikato.

OPINION

One of the political ironies of the race for the White House is that the foreign policy interests of New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand