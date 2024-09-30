Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photo / AFP

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that police should be given “one really violent day” to combat retail crime, escalating his rhetoric on cracking down on crime if he returns to the White House.

Trump made the comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania and reiterating his message that police are “not allowed to do their job” because of political pressures. But he went into more incendiary territory than usual when he cited examples of people stealing from stores and raised the possibility of allowing police to get “extraordinarily rough” – and respond with “one real rough, nasty day”.

Trump then shortened the period in question to an hour and said: “One rough hour – and I mean real rough – the word will get out, and it will end immediately. End immediately.”

A Trump campaign official told Politico that Trump was “clearly just floating [the idea] in jest”.

“President Trump has always been the law and order President and he continues to reiterate the importance of enforcing existing laws,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement when asked about Trump’s comments. Leavitt asserted that communities would see “all-out anarchy” under Kamala Harris if she is elected.