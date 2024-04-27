New Zealand man Christian Glass was shot dead by police in Colorado after he called for roadside assistance. Video / Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

A US jury has found a former police officer guilty of reckless endangerment after the fatal shooting of Christchurch man Christian Glass in his car while he was suffering a significant mental health episode.

His parents have spoken out about the trial result and revealed a number of significant measures put in place by US authorities to prevent further deaths in future.

Glass, 22, died on June 11, 2022, after he was shot by police in Silver Plume, Clear Creek County in Colorado.

He was born in Christchurch but his parents Simon and Sally relocated to Boulder, Colorado, when he was 10.

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Buen shot Glass several times.

He was charged with second-degree murder and has been on trial before a judge and jury this week.

The jury could not reach a verdict on the murder charge, nor could they decide whether Buen was guilty of misconduct.

But after several days of deliberations, they did find him guilty of reckless endangerment.

Sally and Simon Glass issued a statement through their lawyers following the verdict.

“His family has been destroyed by grief – yet is committed to pursuing justice for Christian,” they said.

“He was an artist, an amateur geologist, a cook, a friend, a brother to two sisters, and a treasured son.

“He is dearly missed and should be alive today.”

They thanked the District Attorney’s office for its “diligent prosecution” of Buen and the jury for its service.

While their hearts were heavy they wanted to “reflect on some positive social impacts that resulted from Christian’s tragic death”.

“In addition to the US$19 million ($32m) in financial compensation from all law enforcement agencies involved, the civil settlements also include many impactful measures aimed at honouring Christian’s memory and effecting lasting change,” Sally and Simon said in their statement.

“Clear Creek County has agreed to dedicate a public park to Christian, which will be selected in consultation with [his family].

“Clear Creek County has agreed to establish a dedicated crisis response team in the county by January 1, 2025. In addition, the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office will train and certify all its patrol officers in crisis intervention.

“These agreements recognise the critical importance that law enforcement responds to emergencies, including situations involving mental health crises, with professionalism, empathy, and an emphasis on de-escalation.”

Christian Glass was born in Christchurch but moved with his parents Simon and Sally to the US when he was 10.

Simon and Sally Glass revealed they will be given the opportunity to speak with the new patrol recruits, to share Christian’s story and “emphasise the importance of these issues”.

“The state has agreed to influential changes in its law enforcement training programmes. The Colorado State Patrol will develop a virtual reality training scenario reflecting Christian’s murder, with a focus on de-escalation in a high-stress situation,” they said.

“This training will be named after Christian. In addition, the State Patrol and Division of Gaming will open their statewide active bystandership for law enforcement training with a video presentation of Simon and Sally Glass explaining the importance of officers’ duty to intervene.

“The Glass family hopes that no other family will experience their grief and profound loss due to law enforcement behaviour.”

On the day of the shooting, Buen responded to a call of a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

Glass had gotten stuck while trying to turn around on a dirt road and called police for help.

The 22-year-old was likely having a mental health “crisis” at the time.

Police went to the scene and after unsuccessful attempts to get Glass to leave his vehicle, tasered him and shot him five times.

Glass died at the scene.

In November 2022, Buen and Sergeant Kyle Gould were indicted by a grand jury and fired from their jobs.

During Buen’s trial prosecutors told the jury he gave 45 different commands to Glass in nine minutes and wouldn’t allow the distressed man to throw his knives out of the car for the officers’ safety.

CBS News reported District Attorney Heidi McCollum said Buen ignored every attempt by Glass to comply with officers’ commands.

“So he had a gun pulled on him,” she said.

“Buen said, ‘we are going to have to get this guy out of the car.’ And at that point, he did not have any legal right for that.”

Christian Glass, originally from New Zealand, was shot dead by Colorado Police in June.

McCollum said Buen’s behaviour that night was “unreasonable”.

She said he had other options, such as talking to Glass and trying to de-escalate, but he did not choose to do that.

Glass had not committed any crime at that point, she reminded the jury, and so police at the scene had no reason to try to get him out of his car.

Buen’s choices were “for one purpose only”, she said.

“Pure intimidation. He wasn’t getting what he wanted by yelling [at Glass], so he tried to frighten him.”

Glass reacted after being treated “like an animal in a cage being poked and prodded”, McCollum said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Stephen Potts, who described Glass as a “terrified boy”, said it did not matter what prompted the crisis.

“He was in a crisis of some kind. Is this how we expect people in crisis to be treated?” he said.

Buen’s lawyer Carrie Slinkard told the court her client shot Glass to protect a fellow officer, which made the shooting legally justified.

She said Buen had not committed a crime and the fact he used a taser and bean bag rounds to make Glass exit the car before he fired his gun was proof he had no intention to kill the man.

Anna Leask is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 18 years. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz



