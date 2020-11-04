US Election: The Auckland family embracing Donald Trump and the public's reaction

‌

As if their orange ute didn't stand out already, the members of one Auckland family are sticking out like sore thumbs now that Donald Trump flags are flying proudly on the back.

Watching the US Election from the Birkenhead Brewing Company on the North Shore, the family says Aucklanders have embraced them.

"The reaction has been quite positive - we've gotten lots of friendly honking and only one person has flipped us off," Emily Guiliani says.

"We've had a lot of thumbs up and no asshole signs or up yours."

Marcus Beagley and Emily Guiliani with Cillian, 3 and a half. Photo / Edward Rooney

Originally from Illinois in the United States, Guiliani is a registered Independent and while she's voted Republican before, she didn't vote this year.

However, she believes Trump to be the better of the two candidates.

"When you put two pigs all done up in their make-up against each other, it makes it a pretty hard choice."

It comes as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are locked in tight races in battleground states across the US.

Wearing a Trump cap and Maga T-shirt, Marcus Beagley, Guiliani's Kiwi husband, says they decided to brand the Trump propaganda because no one else is.

"There aren't many people that are waving Trump flags around so we thought we'd give it a nudge, see how many people would pull the finger at us," he says.

"I like to antagonise a little bit but not all the time, ya know. [The Maga shirt] is very polarising, so when you want to be polarising, you wear it.

"I'm not ashamed to do or say what I think but I'm not going to force anything down anyone's throats.

"And I think Trump's done a good job, so yeah. He's going to romp in, as far as I can see."

Beagley will celebrate the election with a special Trump cigar imported from the United States, no matter the result Guiliani says.