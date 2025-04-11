It stated that if the pipe failed, it could cause large volumes of sewage to flow into the Hutt River for “extended periods” and trigger the collapse of a section of State Highway 2 that sits above the pipeline.

Work to fix the pipe, which is set to cost $5.2 million, started on Thursday night and is expected to be complete in two weeks.

Speed limits on parts of State Highway 2 in Lower Hutt will be reduced while work to repair a sewer is carried out. Photo / Alex Cairns

During the works, two northbound lanes on State Highway 2 towards Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt will be open and one southbound lane towards Wellington City.

Reduced speed limits will also be in force.

Traffic management will be in place between Melling Link and Kennedy Good Bridge.

Wellington Water said it understood this work can be frustrating.

“We ask the public to please be patient, plan ahead and follow signage and traffic controllers in place while commuting through this section of SH2.”

When RNZ reported on this issue in February, Hutt South MP and Transport Minister Chris Bishop said he could already sense the “palpable frustration” from Hutt Valley residents, Wellingtonians and commuters.

“It reflects the fact our water infrastructure in the Wellington region is in a severely degraded state as I think everybody knows.”

Bishop said NZTA and Wellington Water needed to work together to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“I think the last thing we would want is an exploding pipe under State Highway 2, nobody would like that, so the work has to happen but what we have got to do is make sure it causes as least inconvenience as possible.”

– RNZ