Wellington Water released summaries of two reports last week, which showed its unplanned maintenance spending was far higher than that of four other comparative councils, and that it had not managed contractors well, with poor financial oversight.
In a covering note attached to the full report by infrastructure consulting firm Aecom released on Thursday, Wellington Water said its higher spend was because the network was older and in poorer condition – so it broke frequently and cost more to fix.
Wellington Water’s shareholding councils – Wellington City, Greater Wellington, Porirua, Hutt City, Upper Hutt and South Wairarapa – make up the Wellington Water Committee.