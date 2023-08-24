Greater Wellington Regional Council wants other public transport options to be arranged while the Melling Line is closed. Photo / Jonathan Mitchell, RNZ

Greater Wellington Regional Council wants other public transport options to be arranged while the Melling Line is closed. Photo / Jonathan Mitchell, RNZ

By RNZ

The Melling train line in Wellington will close for 18 months from July next year so infrastructure for the $700 million RiverLink scheme in Lower Hutt can be built.

Melling Station and its track sit where a proposed interchange over State Highway 2 and a bridge over Te Awa Kairangi / Hutt River will be built.

The Melling Line is a two-stop branch of the Hutt Valley Line and Wellington regional council chairperson Daran Ponter said agreeing to its temporary closure was a difficult decision for councillors.

The council’s endorsement was on condition of alternative public transport options being provided.

“Temporarily closing the line is a bitter pill for our communities in the Hutt Valley’s western hills for whom climate action is catching the train.

“We hope they use the Hutt Valley Line and other public transport modes during this crucial work to improve access to Lower Hutt, revitalise its CBD and strengthen its flood defences.”

More than 450 passengers board the southbound Melling Line every weekday.

Melling Station is used by hundreds of train passengers daily. Photo / RNZ

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain said several options were being considered to maintain passengers’ access to public transport during construction.

“The options include new and targeted bus services, free or discounted fares and additional park and ride facilities at nearby stations.”

The council was told at a meeting on Thursday that keeping the Melling Line open would compromise worker and public safety by exposing construction crews to a live rail corridor and passengers to building sites.

Closing the line will reduce project costs, speed up construction and enable the earlier reopening of the line – in up to 18 months, rather than two years or more.

The Melling Station building will be preserved due to its heritage status and the station moved south.

The new station will have park-and-ride and a bus interchange with safer access to SH2, safer walking and cycling connections to the CBD (via a new walking and cycling bridge), the western hills, the new Melling to Petone cycleway and new river corridor paths.

“While some Melling Line passengers may choose private transport during construction we don’t expect a significant impact on traffic volumes. Patronage is expected to exceed current levels when rail services resume,” Gain said.

“The new train station will be easier to access, provide an enhanced passenger experience and offer a quicker commute than private transport.”



