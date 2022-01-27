MetService Auckland weather: January 28th

Motorists in the upper North Island are being warned to expect delays as holidaymakers escape the city for a fine Auckland Anniversary weekend.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking those hitting the road this long weekend to plan ahead to skip the queues.

Waikato and Bay of Plenty director regional relationships David Speirs said people should expect more cars on the road, but planning ahead may save time.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable during peak times, however, if everyone plans ahead before leaving home, leaves plenty of time for their journey, and drives to the conditions the worst of the frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination," he said.

Waka Kotahi predicts delays on State Highway 2 between Pokeno and Maramarua, particularly heading towards the Coromandel Peninsula from late morning to around 8pm Friday, and between 9am and lunchtime on Saturday.

Delays are expected on State Highway 1 southbound between Karapiro and Tirau. Photo / Christine Cornege

Delays are also expected for those travelling Westbound towards Pokeno on Monday from late morning till 9pm.

Moving towards the Waikato, delays are expected on State Highway 1 southbound between Karapiro and Tirau. Speirs said motorists should expect delays for much of Friday afternoon and into the evening, and again between 10am and 1pm on Saturday.

For motorists travelling north, delays are expected on Sunday between 3.30pm and 5pm and between midday and 6.30pm on Monday, with traffic expected to be heaviest between 3pm and 5.30pm.

MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes says holidaymakers are in luck this long weekend.

"A broad area of high pressure positions itself over the country and brings settled weather to almost all of New Zealand this weekend.

"The resulting light winds and sunshine help push temperatures up, with pretty good holiday weather expected for all the regions getting the long weekend," Fernandes said.

Motorists heading to Tairua should expect delays on Friday. Photo / Alan Gibson

State Highway 25A at Tairua is expected to be busy for those travelling north on Friday afternoon and evening, and through the middle of the day on Saturday.

Delays are also expected for those travelling Southbound on Monday for most of the day, with traffic expected to be heaviest between 11am and 5.30pm.

To assist with the flow of traffic, three-way stop/go traffic management will be in place as required at the one-lane Pepe Bridge in Tairua on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, for those travelling towards Tauranga, Speirs warns from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range.

On Monday motorists travelling west should expect heavy traffic from 10am, with the worst being between 10.30am and midday.

"SH2 between Paeroa and Waihi is expected to be busy heading east [toward Waihi] on Friday between 2pm and 7pm, and from late morning to mid-afternoon Saturday," Speirs said.

Traffic heading west toward Paeroa will be busy for most of Monday.

Delays are also expected on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Tauranga towards Katikati between 1pm and 6pm on Friday and Monday.

Southbound traffic on Friday afternoon is expected to pick up, particularly between 3pm and 4pm, and on Sunday morning through to the early afternoon.

Predicted peak times can change so motorists are advised to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before they leave.