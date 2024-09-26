Distraught family members of the victim, who the Herald will not name to comply with other suppression orders in the case, gave emotional victim impact statements in the High Court at Wellington this morning.
The 49-year-old man’s daughter battled tears throughout the reading of her statement, during which she told Henry she forgave her.
“Even in the midst of this overwhelming grief I want you to know that I forgive you Don, not for your sake but for mine. I forgive you because my dad would want me to choose love and compassion over vengeance,” she said, as another loved one wrapped his arms tightly around her in the courtroom.
“Arming yourself escalated things to a new level with terrible consequences.”
Henry did not mean to kill the victim, and the burden of what she had done would last far longer than any sentence the court could impose, the judge said.
The victim’s father said in his victim impact statement Henry had taken “a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather”, and noted twin grandsons had also been born since the victim’s death.
“They’ll never, ever know him. He would have taught them to be self-sufficient, hunt, and survive in this world,” he said.
The victim’s mother said Henry would never know “how it feels to have your only son taken from you”.
She described getting “the worst phone call that one could ever get” from her grandson after the killing. She said he was crying too hard for her to understand what he was saying, until he spoke the words: “Nan, my dad is dead ... he was stabbed.”
The mother said the victim had five children and seven grandchildren.
“How could you do this to his family, especially his five children? I do not understand why you didn’t call the police like every other time. I would rather have seen [him] get charged rather than where he is today.”
The victim’s sister said she had told her brother to leave Henry and move on with his life, but he had refused.
“I just wish you loved him as much as he loved you,” she said.
“I never thought my brother would go this way, taken by the one person he loved the most.”
Judge Boldt said the interests of Henry’s children were highly influential in his decision on sentencing.
“We are already faced with one terrible tragedy, and my biggest challenge with sentencing Ms Henry is how to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in now,” he said.
The children would “suffer immensely” if separated from Henry, he said.
He allowed discounts to the sentence for Henry’s guilty plea, her remorse, background of trauma and addiction, and her motivation to change, as well as the time she spent on bail.
Judge Boldt sentenced Henry to 12 months’ home detention, with special conditions including not to associate with any of the victims, attend trauma counselling, and attend an assessment for a women’s motivation programme.