Police are investigating a sudden death in Upper Hutt this afternoon following reports of a person with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said they responded to an address on Akatarawa Rd around 2.20pm on Friday.

“The injured person deteriorated at the scene and died,” they said.

A person located at the address was assisting police with inquiries as they worked to determine the circumstances of the death.

“A scene guard is being put in place and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while our inquiries continue,” police said.

Further information will be provided when available.












