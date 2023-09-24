The woman appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Saturday, charged with murder.

The family of a father-of-five allegedly murdered in Wellington say their hearts are “broken”.

Emergency services were called to a property on Akatarawa Rd, north of Upper Hutt, on Friday at 2.20pm. They were responding to reports a man had been injured.

His condition then deteriorated and he “died at the scene”, police said.

The 39-year-old woman charged with his murder appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court on Saturday, where a sweeping suppression order was made, meaning names and details of either party cannot be published.

Police said no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson for the man’s family told the Herald the 49-year-old loved hunting and bringing home venison, pork and other meat to his family and sharing it with friends.

“His two sons loved going hunting with their father who followed them both with their sports whether it be rugby, touch or athletics.”

He “adored” his youngest daughter, the spokesperson said.

“We will miss him so so much, our hearts are broken.”

In a death notice, the man was remembered as a “dearly loved and cherished father” of five, and a “much loved koro to all his mokos”.

““Your last hunt is now over,” the notice said.



