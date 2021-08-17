Update: Southbound lane on SH1 closed by slip now open

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised caution.

Update: A slip which closed the southbound lane on State Highway 1 north of Mangaweka has been cleared and the road is now open.

The slip occurred just after 1am on Tuesday near the intersection with Manui Rd, just north of Mangaweka.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised caution.

The northbound passing lane on the road was used for southbound traffic.

Meanwhile, a severe weather watch has been issued for Tuesday, with Metservice warning strong deluges are possible in areas including Whanganui, Taihape and Taumarunui.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said, by the afternoon, rain will ease to showers, and the strong northwesterly winds will ease by the evening.

By Wednesday, the weather is supposed to calm, with just with one or two showers forecast.