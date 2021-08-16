Snowfall, wind warnings for SH1 Desert Road

MetService Auckland weather: August 18th

MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for State Highway 1 the Desert Road.

It says to expect snow down to 1000m late Wednesday morning, with 1cm-2cm possibly accumulating near the summit later in the day.

Last Tuesday snow caused the closure of SH1 including the Desert Road and from Waiouru to Taihape, as well as other key routes.

Travellers on the Desert Road today have been warned about strong winds. Waka Kotahi NZTA said extra care was required, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch has been issued for the Central North Island.

MetService warned strong deluges are possible in areas including Whanganui, Taihape and Taumarunui.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said by Tuesday afternoon rain would ease to showers, and the strong northwesterly winds would ease by the evening.

Earlier today it was reported a slip had closed the southbound lane on State Highway 1 north of Mangaweka.

The slip occurred just after 1am on Tuesday near the intersection with Manui Rd, just north of Mangaweka.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised caution.

The northbound passing lane on the road was being used for southbound traffic.

It was not yet known how long it would be closed for.