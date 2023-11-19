Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Up to 4000 New Zealanders with ADHD forced to switch medication after drug supply problems

Isaac Davison
By
4 mins to read
After escaping an abusive relationship, solo mum of four Jan Marie is on a new path forward and looking for ways to help support her son Anthony, who is struggling with severe anxiety, ADHD and PTSD. Video / Faultline Films. Made with funding from NZ on Air.

Thousands of New Zealanders with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have been affected by a shortage of a common medication.

Supply problems first hit the Teva brand of methylphenidate in late

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand