Latest MetService severe weather: February 23rd

North Island regions still battered and soaked by Cyclone Gabrielle are facing fresh warnings of heavy rain, prompting concerns for vulnerable communities which are yet to recover.

Auckland and Coromandel have been warned that thunderstorms today could cause flash flooding and slips, with Niwa saying the regions could get “narrow corridors of intense rain”. And with more deluges also expected for hard-hit Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from today, authorities aren’t taking any chances - warning residents to prepare for all eventualities.

Last night, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence evacuated residents in Tokomaru Bay, north of Gisborne, as rainfall risked leading to the failure of a debris dam upstream of the township.

MetService said it had grave concerns for the cyclone-saturated regions, with a slew of weather watches and warnings in place for Auckland and the North Island’s east coast.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management (HBEM) yesterday began planning for the possibility it would have to trigger further evacuations should the 48-hour deluge raise rivers and streams. Up to 200mm of rain is expected in parts of Hawke’s Bay, including the ravaged Esk Valley and Wairoa District. MetService expects the heaviest downpours about 3pm today.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place there until 10am tomorrow and heavy rain watches have been issued for Auckland until this evening; Wairarapa until 8pm today; and Gisborne until 2am tomorrow.

Our high-res rainfall forecast indicates locally heavy rain (🟣) over Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Auckland & Coromandel on Friday afternoon & evening...



For Auckland & Coromandel, converging winds could cause narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding. pic.twitter.com/h1gxVFxCWt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 23, 2023

Gisborne was also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2am tomorrow which could also see rainfall amounts increase.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rossiter said the forecaster was “concerned for vulnerable areas like Esk Valley and the Wairoa District, given that [rain] in those areas could have significant impacts given slash and silt through the area.

“Additional heavy rain in these already saturated regions will be significant, and further flooding and slips may occur. We continue to brief those emergency services and lifelines working in recovery in the affected regions,” she said.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG:





STORY CONTINUES:

People in Hawke’s Bay have been told to pack a grab bag, keep up to date with forecasts and official advice, but HBEM also warned people not to wait for advice if safety was at risk.

“Don’t take chances. Act quickly if you see rising water,” HBEM said as it warned the rain could see rivers and streams rise rapidly, with surface flooding and further slips. “We are discussing triggers for evacuations and will issue an emergency mobile alert to any areas that may need to be evacuated.

Jonathan Demetrius spent his honeymoon digging mud along Seafield Road after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We will also publicise any evacuation orders over radio and all broadcast and online media.”

Civil Defence shelters remained open for any evacuees who couldn’t stay with friends or family and the Emergency Co-ordination Centre was “fully operational” as the impacts of the next two day’s rain became evident.

“Hydrologists have said they are comfortable that the major rivers will remain within their existing channels. But we are not taking any chances. Emergency repairs to the stopbanks damaged last week are underway or are complete”

Regarding the evacuation of 64 homes in Tokomaru Bay last night, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Ben Green said the incoming rain amplified the risk given the ground was “very” unstable following Gabrielle.

“Our Civil Defence team on the ground in Tokomaru Bay went door to door this afternoon. The safety of our people is paramount. We are bringing in experts to assess the dam site and provide options that might alleviate the risk.”

The new tranche of warnings and vigilance came as a fresh cyclone threat loomed in the Pacific - which forecasters said they were keeping a close watch of.

Police stop traffic at a roadblock on Waitea Rd at Muriwai beach. Roads to Auckland's west coast beaches have been closed to the public after slips and damage from Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

It was too early to understand any potential impact it could have on New Zealand but there was a heightened risk of a cyclone forming next week, National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) meteorologist Ben Noll said.

In Auckland, meanwhile, the region’s Emergency Management controller Rachel Kelleher asked people there to also watch the forecast as the city still grappled with the recovery from Gabrielle and last month’s flooding.

About 30 roads were still closed in the region and access to the city’s west coast beaches was still cut, with more slips possible there.

Repairs have started on a number of roads, but Auckland Transport’s chief engineer Murray Burt said it could take “some time” to reopen some - maybe months.

Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga-Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipu had been compromised by Gabrielle, he said, and people should still stay away.

As part of the wider North Island’s recovery from Gabrielle, the Government yesterday announced a new visa for specialist workers responding to the crisis.

Locals helping clean up around houses in Gisborne after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ, Nathan McKinnon

Applications for the new Recovery Visa would be fast-tracked, Minister of Immigration Michael Wood said, and application fees would be waived for successful applicants.

“The Government is moving as quickly as we can to support New Zealanders and businesses to bring in the workers needed to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods,” Wood said.

“In the short term, we are likely to need experts such as insurance assessors, infrastructure and utilities engineers and technicians, heavy machinery operators and debris removal workers to support the experts we’ve already got in the country.”







