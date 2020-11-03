'Unpredictable and unfocused' – former prime minister on Donald Trump's Presidency

Trump v Biden - the final debate. Photos / Getty Images

Former prime minister and former US ambassador Jim Bolger says Donald Trump's leadership has been "unpredictable and unfocused" and a Joe Biden win tomorrow would help restore "normality" to the world.

Speaking to the Herald, Bolger – who was ambassador during the Bill Clinton and George W Bush administrations – said that from a New Zealand perspective, Biden was the best option out of the two candidates.

"The US has turned inward under Donald Trump's leadership and that is not good news for the world, or America," he said.

"It is very difficult to see a balanced world if the largest economy plays a rogue role, rather than a constructive one."

Tomorrow (NZ time) is Election Day in the US and the eyes of the world will be glued to the results.

The outcome will have a knock-on effect on many, if not all, countries around the world, including New Zealand.

"I think what New Zealand would hope for is that a different personality in the President's office would bring home some of the international agreements that New Zealand is a part of," Bolger said.

These areas particularly concern trade and the environment.

Under a Biden administration, Bolger said, these areas would come back to "what I would broadly describe as a more normal basis".

"It has not been normality for the last four years."

Asked if he was backing Biden, he said that was the wrong word to use as it would "only upset the Americans".

Rather, he said from a New Zealand perspective, a Biden Presidency "would help to restore the balance and the leadership position of the US in the world".

Trump's leadership, Bolger said, was "unpredictable and unfocused."

Many polls in the US show that Biden is ahead.

But ExportNZ chief executive Catherin Beard said: "We have been there before."

This is a reference to Hilary Clinton polling higher than Trump in most major polls ahead of the 2016 election.

But Beard did say there is a sense that people in the US want a change.

She pointed out that the swing states were "critical" and that US media reports show Trump has been pulling large crowds.

"There is a lot of emotional energy there."

When it comes to who would be better at advancing New Zealand's interests on the global stage, Beard said both Trump and Biden have "their pros and cons".

"It's obvious that President Trump has a very much made-in-America focus and is a lot less in love with multilateral trade; anything to do with the United Nations."

She said that was important for New Zealand because as a nation, trade depends on a rules-based system.

"Because we are small, we need the UN and the WTO to be operational.

Biden, meanwhile, has promoted a more trade-friendly narrative.

She does, however, point out that Trump is pro-business which is good for Kiwi companies exporting to the US.

"That matters because our exporters want to sell into vibrant markets where consumers are feeling confident and wealthy."

When it comes to New Zealand's exporters, the US has always been a very important market.

But New Zealand Initiative chief editor Nathan Smith said that no matter who wins, New Zealand is not likely to be a big priority.

"We would be a small minnow in a big pond and there are a lot of big elephants jumping around."

He said New Zealand has struggled to get any free trade deal traction with the Trump administration and that is not likely to change if he's re-elected.

But it's hard to tell what a Biden administration would do for New Zealand as he has been untested.

It would, however, be seen as a continuation of the Obama administration which was seen as friendly to New Zealand's interests.