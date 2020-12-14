University of Otago vice-chancellor tells students cancellation of grad ceremony 'a tough pill to swallow'

The University of Otago has cancelled all of this week's graduation ceremonies and parades. Photo / Supplied

Disappointed University of Otago graduands have received a heartfelt letter from the vice-chancellor.

The university announced on Monday it has cancelled all of this week's graduation ceremonies and parades following a security threat last week.

Police are yet to make an arrest after the bombing and shooting threat which had already led to more than 1000 students in Dunedin graduating without a ceremony.

In the letter to students, vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said it was a disappointing decision and her heart goes out to them.

"Following further liaison with Police regarding the ongoing security threat, I'm deeply saddened to tell you that the graduation ceremonies and street parade are being postponed. At the end of a difficult year, the postponement of our graduations has been a tough pill to swallow for all our graduands, their families and our staff.

"Please continue to feel pride in your achievements and find some time for joy at the completion of your studies. You earned it. You deserve the opportunity to enjoy it."

The letter sent to students. Photo / Supplied

All on-campus events planned for both graduations are still able to take place and students can pick up their regalia as planned.

"All graduates from Wednesday and Saturday will have the opportunity to take part in special graduation acknowledgment ceremonies planned for 2021, which will be almost identical to standard graduation ceremonies," it said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the threat is ongoing.

In a statement, Southern District Commander Paul Basham said while he understood people wanted to know the nature of the threat, at this stage releasing details could compromise the outcome of the investigation.

"This is a complex investigation and it's important we have the opportunity to work through it systematically and thoroughly.

"The safety of our community remains our priority and we continue with our two-pronged approach — an active investigation and an increased police presence in the city."