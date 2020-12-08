University of Otago postpones graduations after security threat

The university said it had received the threat electronically earlier in the week. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A security threat has prompted the University of Otago to postpone today's graduation ceremonies and associated events.

The university said it had received the threat electronically earlier in the week.

Two graduations were planned to go ahead at 1pm and 4pm today.

Students disperse at the University of Otago after hearing that today's graduation ceremonies have been postponed. Photo / Craig Baxter, ODT

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said police had "strongly recommended" that the graduation ceremonies be postponed.

There was no detail on the nature of the threat, but Hayne and Police Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham will speak to media outside the Dunedin Central Police Station at noon.

Graduands dressed in University of Otago regalia who had gathered at the Dunedin Dental School this morning for the 11.30am graduands' parade along George St ahead of the 1pm graduation ceremony, had largely dispersed by 11.15am.

"The safety of everyone who is planning to attend the ceremonies and the wider Dunedin community is at the heart of this difficult decision. The Police have strongly recommended that the graduation ceremonies scheduled for today are postponed and we support their recommendation," Hayne says.

"We realise this will be incredibly distressing to everyone who was planning to take part in the ceremonies in person. For many, this was the replacement ceremony because of previous cancellations due to Covid-19. We share your disappointment."

An alert was sent out to students.

Currently, graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday and next week are scheduled to go ahead.

All graduands will receive information from the university as quickly as possible about future plans. Updates for students will be posted on its website www.otago.ac.nz.

Anyone who has any information on the threats is being asked to call 105 and reference file number 201208/6592. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.