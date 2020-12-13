University of Canterbury graduation ceremonies expected to break 147 year record

Photo / Supplied

A record number of University of Canterbury students are expected to graduate this year.

The upcoming ceremonies will be the largest in the university's 147-year history, with six end-of-year graduation ceremonies and two separate events to be held at the Christchurch Town Hall this week.

Nearly 3000 UC students will take part in the ceremonies.

Vice-chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey said she is pleased the ceremonies will go ahead with such huge numbers.

"It's been a very challenging year so we especially appreciate being able to come together as a community to celebrate the achievements of our UC graduates.

"Graduation ceremonies are a culmination of years of hard work and commitment so it's important for students to have their degrees conferred in person with their friends and whānau there to watch their big moment on stage."

The Covid-19 lockdown forced the cancellation of the April graduation ceremonies, and a celebration planned for September was postponed because of restrictions on large groups under alert level 2.

Two extra ceremonies have been added to the four usually held at the end of the year to accommodate the unprecedented number of students wanting to graduate.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the boost from 3000 people and their friends and family attending ceremonies in central Christchurch will be welcomed by local businesses.

"The return of the ceremonies to the central city is great news for our retailers and hospitality outlets and will build on strong, recent growth in retail spending in the central business district.



"It also reinforces that Ōtautahi Christchurch continues to be a hub of quality education and innovation, contributing to the dynamic, future-focused 21st century experience of the Waitaha Canterbury region."

Last year, about 1900 University of Canterbury students graduated in December, including 1637 who graduated in person at the Christchurch Town Hall.