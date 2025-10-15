“While students have found the courses valuable, they have also indicated where improvements could be made and told us they would like greater flexibility in how WTR fits within their programme of study,” Freshwater wrote.
The senate’s suggestion was a U-turn from the university’s previous stance.
In March, a university spokesperson defended the courses, saying they were faculty-specific and relevant to the students’ studies.
“The WTR courses offer core knowledge and essential skills to help transition new students into university, helping them adjust to university life and setting them up for success in their future studies.”
The course content “will be relevant to wherever in the world they end up working”, the spokesperson said.
“In the Faculty of Business and Economics, WTRBUS 100 uses a Māori-owned business as a case study to demonstrate knowledge systems relevant to business.”