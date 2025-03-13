ACT Party leader David Seymour. Photo / Alex Burton.
The Act Party is calling on Auckland University to scrap its compulsory courses covering the Treaty of Waitangi, describing the course as a “perversion of academic freedom” and “indoctrination”.
The University of Auckland launched its Waipapa Taumata Rau (WTR) courses this semester, which are compulsory for first-year undergraduates.
A university spokesperson defended the courses, saying they are faculty-specific and relevant to the student’s studies.
“The courses focus on knowledge associated with this place [including Te Tiriti o Waitangi], our university, our city and our country and why it matters for their programme.”
Act Party leader David Seymour said while there is “an element of truth” that the University of Auckland is independent and can do what it wants, he intends to “appoint better people” to the university council who he said have the “ultimate say”.
“This is quite different, it is actually a form of indoctrination because it’s largely being taught by people outside a particular faculty, for frankly political purposes rather than educational.
“Unfortunately, I’m hearing a lot of people, particularly in the electorate I represent, are now looking at overseas universities because they feel unable to speak up against these things and they know it’s not the best for their future”.
“It’s no wonder Auckland University is slipping down the international rankings when they’re charging students up to $5730 for a course that has no relevance to their studies or future careers abroad,” Parmar said.
The course cost is the same or similar to most of the universities' other 100-level courses for international students.
A university spokesperson said there were five different courses on offer, one for each faculty, which “will be particularly helpful for students coming from outside of Auckland including our international students”.
“The WTR courses offer core knowledge and essential skills to help transition new students into university, helping them adjust to university life and setting them up for success in their future studies.”
Each course is different, with the focus being on the content and skills needs of each faculty, the spokesperson said.
“For example, in the Faculty of Arts and Education, WTR 100 explores how histories and cultures inform the diverse knowledge systems underpinning arts, creative practices, education, humanities and social sciences.
“In the Faculty of Business and Economics, WTRBUS 100 uses a Māori-owned business as a case study to demonstrate knowledge systems relevant to business.”
The University of Auckland has been approached for comment regarding Seymour’s latest claims.
