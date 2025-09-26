“While students have found the courses valuable, they have also indicated where improvements could be made and told us they would like greater flexibility in how WTR fits within their programme of study,” she wrote.

Auckland University's Waipapa Taumata Rau course was made compulsory this year. But after only one semester, it is now likely to become optional.

“As we do with all courses, we aim to use staff and student feedback to strengthen how they are delivered.

“To that end, and in response to that feedback, a proposal will be discussed at Senate on 15 September recommending that WTR become an optional choice within General Education for most programmes, rather than a core requirement.

“Senate’s advice will be reported to Council in October.”

At the September 15 meeting, the senate voted to recommend that the WTR courses be made optional. The university’s governing body, the University Council, is expected to act on this advice next month.

The Waipapa Taumata Rau courses are designed to provide foundational skills and knowledge, including an understanding of the Treaty of Waitangi and other elements of te ao Māori (the Māori world).

Not all students were sold on its educational value, or the cost.

Comments online included: “From what I’m seeing, you either pay for this course or some other. You can debate whether another elective or transdisciplinary would be more useful than WTR.”

Another said: “This class is literally primary school-level content. I love the idea of a compulsory class on Te Tiriti, but obviously they failed at it. This class has been the biggest waste of my time, I learnt more in my Year 4 class.”

Some students said the course costs - between $900 and $1200 - were high and the courses had little relevance to their studies when compared to other general education courses.

Act leader David Seymour called the WTR courses “a perversion of academic freedom”.

The majority of comments were negative but not racist.

Act’s tertiary education spokeswoman, Dr Parmjeet Parmar, said in March that international students were being forced to pay thousands of dollars for a course with little relevance to their future careers.

