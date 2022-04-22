21 April 2022 | Footage displays destruction and desolation in Ukraine. Video / AP / Lesia Vasylenko

The American Ambassador to New Zealand, Tom Udall, along with fourteen other ambassadors and High Commissioners has signed a letter criticising Russia's "flagrant violation of international law" in Ukraine. The letter is believed to be unprecedented in New Zealand.

The letter, published in the Weekend Herald, calls on Russia to "allow the safe passage of Ukraine civilians to flee the violence and aid must be allowed to reach those in need, particularly life-saving food and medical supplies".

"We, Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Aotearoa New Zealand, stand together with the people of Ukraine as they suffer a brutal onslaught by the Kremlin's military forces. Our countries have responded and will continue to respond in a united and decisive way," the letter said.

The signatories were mainly from Nato nations and allies of the United States, and include Canada, the EU, Germany, Australia, Japan, Spain, France, Timor-Leste, the UK, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Hungary.

United States Ambassador Tom Udall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Few nations from our region signed the letter, with East Timor and Australia the only geographically close nations on the list.

The letter argued that Russia's attack on Ukraine was destabilising to the peace in the Indo-Pacific region, a region to which the United States has decided to pay more attention.

"By launching this assault on the people of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also committed an assault on the principles that underpin global peace and democracy. By demeaning the UN Security Council and using Russia's veto to silence legitimate concerns, Putin threatens all our peace and security – including here in the Indo Pacific," the letter said.

The letter alleged war crimes had been committed in the conflict.

"Reports of mass graves being found in Bucha are deeply disturbing. Those responsible for war crimes must be held to account and their actions must not go unpunished. The blocking of humanitarian aid by Kremlin forces is also callous and unacceptable," the letter said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said there is "evidence of war crimes at the hands Russia". Although she has not called Vladimir Putin a war criminal like US President Joe Biden has, but her remarks are broadly in step with those of other democratic nations.

While ambassadors and High Commissioners had, in the past, urged New Zealand to go further with sanctioning Russia - at the beginning of the war British High Commissioner Laura Clark publicly argued the case for New Zealand to adopt a legislative regime that would allow it to sanction countries like Russia - the letter was supportive of New Zealand's efforts.

It said that the passage of the "new Russian Sanctions Act underscores its commitment to the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine and illustrates New Zealand's lasting commitment to preserving the rules-based international order".

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta unveiled the latest round of sanctions against Russia.

The latest round targeted 18 Russian financial institutions, mainly banks.