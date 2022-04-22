Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

World representatives in New Zealand: We stand united with Ukraine

4 minutes to read
21 April 2022 | Footage displays destruction and desolation in Ukraine. Video / AP / Lesia Vasylenko

NZ Herald

OPINION

The following commentary was authored by 15 Ambassadors and High Commissioners resident in Aotearoa New Zealand:

• Harinder Sidhu, Australia
• Joanne Lemay, Canada
• Nina Obermaier, EU
• Mireille Borne, France
• Stefan Krawielicki, Germany
• Zsolt

