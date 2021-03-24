Unitec boss apologises for major disruption after five buildings close for asbestos removal

A Unitec block has been cordoned off after asbestos was discovered in a building on campus. Photo / Supplied

The Unitec boss is apologising to thousands of affected Auckland students after asbestos was discovered in a multi-level building at the Mount Albert campus.

In a statement, chief executive Gus Gilmore said the university was quick to respond, but acknowledged the decision might be unnerving to those who regularly use the block's five buildings.

"We understand and apologise for the disruption this will cause. However, we take our responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our staff and students very seriously.

"Protecting their health and wellbeing is imperative while we gather more conclusive and sound data on the level of risk posed."

A 6m perimeter has been set up, and affected classes will be moved online while further testing is conducted to find the source of the hazardous mineral. Testing on Wednesday identified "unacceptable" levels of asbestos, finding examples on landings, window sills, and other external areas.

The Institute of Technology has an onsite research unit that looks into using compost to treat asbestos-contaminated soil. Gilmore said their specialists would be able to be part of the investigation.

"We're privileged to have our own asbestos researchers Dr Terri-Ann Berry and Dr Dan Blanchon onsite helping guide our approach, alongside WorkSafe and our Health and Safety team. We're working closely with our experts to establish a centralised portal of factual and clear information for our staff, students and partners."

The Tertiary Education Union was alerted yesterday. Spokesperson Jill Jones said they will support their members to seek medical advice where necessary, and Unitec is taking steps to mitigate the risk.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they had been notified of asbestos removal at the site and were comfortable that regulatory requirements were being followed.

"The business has now closed parts of its site as a precautionary measure until testing can determine the presence and levels of respirable asbestos."

Asbestos is a human carcinogen, and the air-borne fibres can cause scarring of lung tissue and several forms of cancer. People with exposure are advised to see their GP if they develop lingering respitory or gastrointestinal symptoms.