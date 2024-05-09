Adrienne Riseley (left) and Wirihana Kiriona with their fence paling artwork. Photo / David Haxton

9 May, 2024 01:32 AM 3 mins to read

A collaboration project was part of multimedia artist Adrienne Riseley’s six-month residency at The Kilns at Te Horo.

The Kilns at Te Horo is a purpose-built venue on the Kāpiti Coast that celebrates the legacy of the late potter Merrick Smiesk and creates inspiration for those who visit, acting as a unique environment with regard to its artist-in-residence programme.

Riseley, the first person to take up the residency, took up the opportunity as a way to reconnect with her homeland after 30 years of living in Sweden.

She spent most of her time working alone, creating artwork from clay sourced from behind the Doreen Blumhardt potter’s studio - where she has worked - as well as paper artworks made from raupō (a wetland plant), harakeke, grass and clay.

Riseley worked every day and was so immersed she “didn’t know what day of the week it was”.

It was only when the venue opened to the public later in the week that she was aware what day it was.

Adrienne Riseley with some of her naturally made paper artworks. Photo / David Haxton

A highlight of her reconnection came during a collaboration with carver Wirihana Kiriona, from Ōtaki Beach.

They created an artwork from fence palings that once surrounded the Smisek house.

The artwork features carved poutama patterning, symbolising the gaining of knowledge, and tartan patterning, created using natural pigments, including painted milk, gorse ash, fine/fired/raw clay and harekeke seeds.

“It was a very interesting project,” Kiriona said.

“You have a plan in your head and then it suddenly changes, but that’s the development of the process.”

He had gained “more of an appreciation” when looking at the finished artwork.

Riseley enjoyed the collaboration, as well as the opportunity to learn a lot about tikanga from Kiriona.

“The mahi and kōrero that resulted has been hugely valuable to me, deepening my understanding of Māoritanga, and for this opportunity I’m very grateful.

Overall, she said her residency was “an amazing and profound experience”.

Some of Adrienne Riseley's clay artworks. Photo / David Haxton

And she intended to continue her journey of reconnection.

“It has opened a whole new world for me about what it is to be a New Zealander, and I would really like to carry on that journey.”

Mirek Smisek Arts Trust chairwoman Jane Manthel said the artist’s residency was “a very important aspect of The Kilns at Te Horo”.

“We are so impressed with Adrienne’s creative journey and her beautiful work.”

Riseley’s artworks, and the collaboration artwork she did with Kiriona, are part of the “Elemental” exhibition at Toi Mahara in Waikanae, which runs until June 30.