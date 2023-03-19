Police have released images of a ring and boots worn by a mystery man found dead in a West Auckland stream. Photo / Supplied

West Auckland police have released images of a distinctive skull ring as they try to identify the body of a man found in a creek.

A man was found dead off Edmonton Rd in Henderson, in the Waikumete Stream shortly after 10am yesterday.

Police have been treating the man’s death as unexplained and inquiries are underway.

Police released images of some items the man was found with - a ring with a skull design on his left hand and tan-brown boots.

Police said he was also wearing blue jeans and a light-brown tartan shirt.

Police said he was possibly Polynesian, was tall, young, of a heavy build and had medium-length black hair to below his ears.

“Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to please contact police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing 230318/8196,” police said.

