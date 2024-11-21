“My thoughts are with Renee’s family, and all of you during this sad time.

“I know how much Renee meant to this school and wider community. Her presence will be deeply missed.

“I’ll never forget the kindness Renee showed to everyone, in particular to those students she worked with. It was a huge privilege to have known her.”

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot, 110km north of Christchurch, on November 20, 2024, after an unexplained death. Photo / George Heard

One person commented on the school’s Facebook that Whitcher was “a beautiful human being whose presence made the world a little brighter”.

“Love you my friend.”

Another said the death was a huge loss to our school and community.

“Going too [sic] miss seeing your bubbly self around.”

The school’s principal Roger Hornblow said: “We are aware that there has been playground chat about this.”

“We have a classroom (Waihapu) space available, with a teacher, for students requiring time to process this, should any need it.”

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot, 110km north of Christchurch, shortly before 4pm Wednesday.

“Police are making enquiries into a sudden death in Cheviot,” a police spokeswoman said.

“At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making enquiries into the circumstances.”

A scene examination was underway at the property yesterday with a scene guard in place.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.