Police have launched an investigation after a sudden death in Cheviot, North Canterbury.

Police have launched an investigation after a sudden death in Cheviot, North Canterbury.

Police have launched an investigation after a sudden death in a small Canterbury town.

Emergency services were called to a property in Cheviot, 110kms north of Christchurch, shortly before 4pm yesterday.

“Police are making enquiries into a sudden death in Cheviot yesterday afternoon,” a police spokeswoman said.

“At this stage, the circumstances around the death are being treated as unexplained and police are making enquiries into the circumstances.”

A scene examination is underway at the property today.