Ukulele double feature coming to The Regent

Visiting Australian performer Tyrone is teaming up with West Auckland ukulele troubadours The Nukes to present an international ukulele concert brimming with antipodean humour, death-defying musicianship and uplifting songs.

Tyrone is half of the award-winning Tyrone and Lesley: a ukulele maestro who is in demand everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to festivals the world over.

The Nukes have been faithfully broadcasting harmony and happiness to the good people of Australasia for over 15 years and are returning to the town that first welcomed them heading out of Auckland all those years ago.

Innovative, inspiring and entertaining, The Nukes have knocked the socks off audiences from Canterbury to Canberra (and most places in between).

They have played Womad NZ, the Auckland and Canterbury Folk Festivals, Wānaka Festival of Colour, Southland Festival of Arts, Bluff Oyster Festival, Arts On Tour, and many more in New Zealand and Australia.

Come and see a show featuring two of the best ukulele acts Downunder can offer when they play Te Awamutu’s iconic Regent Theatre on Thursday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets from available from theregent.nz.

One of the funniest, most entertaining live performances I’ve had the pleasure of seeing, gentle, unpretentious … eccentric and delightful. - Broadway World (Aus)

Wonderfully crafted … defies genre boundaries … will leave you with a smile and a song in your heart - Backstreet Brisbane