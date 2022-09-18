Tyre iron-wielding man attacks bystanders in Auckland CBD

Auckland police are appealing for information after a man attacked a group of people with a tyre iron in Auckland's CBD last night. Photo / File

Auckland police are appealing for information after a man attacked a group of people with a tyre iron in central Auckland last night.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said a group was confronted by the man near Tyler St and Queen St at about 2.30am.

He allegedly pulled a tyre iron from his pants and started swinging it at the group, injuring at least one person.

The man also punched a person, causing them to fall to the ground, police said.

Police are now urging anyone who was involved in one of these incidents or had a similar experience to speak with them immediately.

Information can be given by contacting the Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 and quoting file number 220918/8757.