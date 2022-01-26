Voyager 2021 media awards
Two youths in custody following rampant Auckland to Hamilton dash in stolen car

The Eagle helicopter tracked the stole Toyota Aqua on Wednesday night as it fled Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

By
Caitlan Johnston

Multimedia journalist

Two people who allegedly rammed a police vehicle in Auckland before fleeing to Hamilton have been taken into custody.

At around 11pm last night, Police were making enquiries in Ōtara in relation to a stolen Toyota Aqua.

The vehicle was spotted and the occupants proceeded to allegedly ram the police vehicle at a low-speed before driving away, said a police spokesperson.

It was then monitored overhead by the police Eagle helicopter and tracked for around two hours as it drove around Auckland motorways before heading south on State Highway 1 towards Hamilton where it was later stopped.

"The vehicle was eventually spiked near Taupiri in Waikato before it was spiked again near Hamilton," a police spokesperson said.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and will be referred to youth aid.