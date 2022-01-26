Two people who allegedly rammed a police vehicle in Auckland before fleeing to Hamilton have been taken into custody.
At around 11pm last night, Police were making enquiries in Ōtara in relation to a stolen Toyota Aqua.
The vehicle was spotted and the occupants proceeded to allegedly ram the police vehicle at a low-speed before driving away, said a police spokesperson.
It was then monitored overhead by the police Eagle helicopter and tracked for around two hours as it drove around Auckland motorways before heading south on State Highway 1 towards Hamilton where it was later stopped.
"The vehicle was eventually spiked near Taupiri in Waikato before it was spiked again near Hamilton," a police spokesperson said.
The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and will be referred to youth aid.