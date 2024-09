Two workers suffered an electric shock at the Parnell railway station overnight, putting them in hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two workers have reportedly suffered a serious electric shock at the Parnell railway station in Auckland overnight, putting them in hospital.

Auckland Transport says trains are running at a reduced frequency this morning after an “overnight incident”, and Britomart station is closed.

It appeared the pair had been in a cage working on overhead lines before the incident occurred. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services responded to the incident at Parnell station shortly after 1.20am, with multiple detectives in attendance.