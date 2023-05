Photo / NZME

One person has injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Galatea in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash on Kopuriki Rd, near Galatea Rd, about 11.40am.

It appears trucks are involved and the road is blocked, he said.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance, one rapid response and one first response unit were sent to the scene and one person in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition were taken to Whakatāne Hospital.