Two teens arrested after stabbing in Pukekohe

Two teenagers have been arrested after a stabbing on Pukekohe’s main street.

The pair of 19-year-olds are due to appear in Pukekohe District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A police spokesperson said the victim had entered King St at 3pm yesterday when he was allegedly attacked by the pair. He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The teenagers were arrested at an address on Wellington St at 8pm after a search warrant was executed.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 3pm yesterday, including those with dashcam footage,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist with our enquiries, is urged to contact police on 105 and reference job number P058052932.

A witness who uploaded footage of the police cordon to Facebook said: “While getting a pedicure, some poor person has been stabbed. Hope they are okay ...”

An employee from Dentist Pukekohe on King St told the Herald she didn’t see anything but was told by police a person had been stabbed.

“I was out back, and when I came out front, everything had already happened. There were police cars and ambulances outside.”



