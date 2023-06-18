The three offenders approached a group of five and threatened them with what were described as pistols. Photo / File

Three men, aged 19-22, have been arrested after a brazen early-morning armed robbery on Hobson St, Auckland City, led to a short pursuit.

Police responded to the call around 4.20am on Sunday when a group of five people were approached by the three offenders and threatened with what were described as pistols.

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Scott Armstrong said the group had personal items taken from them.

“The victims were unharmed, but understandably shaken by the incident,” he said.

The alleged offenders then proceeded to leave the scene in a vehicle, which was stopped by police shortly after and two of the men were arrested.

“The third offender carried on and then abandoned the vehicle not far from the scene, and was located by police soon after,” said Armstrong.

Two airsoft air pistols were also located.

All of the victims’ property has been recovered and they are being provided with ongoing support.

“Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 22, will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and firearms-related offences,” Armstrong said.

As the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment any further.

“Police are pleased to have been able to make quick arrests in this matter, and hope they bring about reassurance to the victims and the wider community,” said Armstrong.