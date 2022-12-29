Two swimmers have been rescued over the past 24 hours after attempting to float down the Waikato River on pool flotation devices. Photo / NZ Police

Two swimmers have been lucky to escape death after being rescued while attempting to raft down the Waikato River on pool flotation toys.

Taupō Police and Coastguard have responded to two separate incidents in the past 24 hours where swimmers got into trouble on what is known as the “river float”, between Control Gates Bridge and Hipapatua Reserve (Reid’s farm), situated just before Huka Falls.

They were both attempting to go down the river on flotation toys designed and sold for use in pools.

Senior Sergeant Andy Livingstone said the swimmers were fortunate the outcome didn’t end in tragedy on both occasions.

“Currently, the river is at a very high level and flowing very quickly. Swimmers and those floating down the river are getting caught by the current and in one particular area being pushed into a large pine tree that has fallen into the river,” said Livingstone.

Police and Coastguard had retrieved five different flotation devices from this tree.

Five different floatation devices have been recovered by police and Coastguard from a tree just before Huka Falls. Photo / NZ Police

Police were warning people not to participate in the river float at this time, due to the swift current.

“It is not the same as other years,” said Livingstone.

“Rivers are changeable and unpredictable and can contain hidden dangers.

“Water can change in depth each summer and currents can move objects underwater.

“We want everyone to come home to their whānau after a day enjoying the water.”

Police said when it came to water sports, whether people were diving, swimming or boating, it was vital to avoid alcohol and wear a life jacket.

Police also recommended carrying a phone in a dry bag.