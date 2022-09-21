Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Two seriously injured in Glen Eden, West Auckland workplace accident

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services have responded to a workplace accident in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Google Street View

Emergency services have responded to a workplace accident in Glen Eden this morning. Photo / Google Street View

Two people have been seriously hurt in a workplace accident in West Auckland this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to a workplace incident on Westech Pl, Glen Eden.

The incident was reported around 8.17am.

"Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries," said the spokesperson.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

WorkSafe would be notified, said the spokesperson.

St John Ambulance said two ambulances transported two patients to Auckland City Hospital.

Both had suffered serious injuries.

WorkSafe has been approached for comment.