Two seriously injured as crash blocks SH1 near Ōhau River Bridge, south of Levin

A crash has blocked SH1 near the Ōhau River Bridge. Photo / NZTA

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Horowhenua this afternoon.

Motorists north of the capital are advised to expect delays after a crash closed State Highway 1 near the Ōhau River Bridge.

Police said the crash had involved a motorcycle and a truck, occurring just south of the Ohau Bridge about 12.45pm.

Waka Kotahi NZTA asked motorists to avoid the area if possible, as the road remained closed and there were no diversions.

Emergency services were on site and a helicopter and the serious crash unit were on the way, the agency said.