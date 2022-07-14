Two seriously injured after car crashes down bank near Napier

A serious crash near Tangoio has left a vehicle down a bank and the two occupants seriously injured on Thursday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had been recovered from the vehicle and were in a serious condition as of 2.40pm.
A police spokeswoman said the single car crashed on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, just north of Napier, about 1pm.
The spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone off the road in the incident.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Senior Firefighter Baz Gallagher said two trucks from Napier and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the incident.
MORE TO COME