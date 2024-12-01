Viv Beck is pusshing for more bus servies, not light rail. Photo / Michael Craig29Jul22 - Au
Two bus drivers were assaulted in separate incidents within one hour in Auckland last night - the first in the CBD and the second in Grey Lynn.
Acting Auckland City District Commander Jim Wilson said police were called to the first attack at about 7.40pm last night where a bus driver was punched several times by a man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and refused to leave a bus on Customs St East in the CBD.
He said the 51-year-old man was verbally abusive towards the driver, and two passengers intervened and got the man off the bus.
“The man then reportedly assaulted one of them, and was restrained by members of the public until police arrived,” said Wilson.
An Auckland Transport spokesman said the first attack occurred on Bus 27H to Hillsborough and the second attack on Bus 18 to New Lynn.
Auckland Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said he is appalled with the growing number of attacks on bus drivers, saying it started during Covid-19, is getting worse, and is a sign of how society is going.
While the union has talked to the 900-plus drivers at NZ Bus and given them de-escalation training, what else can you do, there is no answer to the problem, said Froggatt.
“We can’t have a policeman on every bus,” he said, saying there is a train manager on each train to supervise passengers and access to the driver’s cabin if things get bad.
Last month, a bus driver was hospitalised with fractured ribs and eye damage after being attacked by a group of intending passengers at the St Lukes bus hub.
Three young people were taken into custody at the scene and referred to Youth Aid.
Froggatt said the driver was recovering but it would be some weeks before the ribs heal and he can return to work, saying the eye damage has healed apparently.
The man had moved to Auckland from the Philippines to work as a bus driver and has no family in New Zealand.
Last week, the NZ Transport Agency announced Auckland buses will have driver protection screens installed by 2026 with $15m of funds allocated in this year’s Budget. The screens have been trialled since 2023.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said an agreement has been reached to approve a bid for funding to retrofit full-length driver screens for 80% of Auckland Transport’s bus fleet by 2026, or about 1100 buses.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said he had prioritised funds for the safety screen rollout, adding “we’ve all been appalled by the recent cowardly attacks on bus drivers who are just trying to do their job for the public”.
Froggatt said Ritchies and NZ Bus have paid for some screens and every new bus will be fitted with a standard screen.
“We have been talking about this for the last 10 years. It’s the bus company that is responsible for the safety of their drivers, not Auckland Transport who are having to pay for the security screens. It should be the other way around,” he said.
Bernard Orsman is an award-winning reporter who has been covering Auckland’s local politics and transport since 1998. Before that, he worked in the parliamentary press gallery for six years.